The 6 Best Layouts for a Small Living Room

While designing a small room, sometimes, the corners tend to get overlooked and sometimes underutilized. Corners can be used effectively to create a statement in the room. Artwork can sometimes be lost in the corner. But potted plants, a small reading nook with a few floating bookshelves can enliven a corner. An extra storage seat can also work doubling up as a seat and also a small storage space. Corner spaces can also be used to place lamps for extra lighting. A love seat can be placed in the corner with an antique lamp and it will give the impression of a cosy reading nook. If the corners are not big enough to seat a chair, accent wall sconces can be placed to showcase knick-knacks.

This gorgeous arrangement was created by Paris-based Atelier Grey—ingenious!