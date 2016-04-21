The 6 Best Layouts for a Small Living Room

The design of small living spaces poses several challenges. The living room is the one that is used most for family gatherings and entertaining friends. Colour-coordinating the room, choosing furniture and its placement can become pretty tricky. A small living space will look spacious if it has more natural light. If the living space is short on windows, increasing the light, adding depth with wallpaper and hanging a mirror can create a sense of openness. The couch can be centered on the wallpapered wall with a pair of matching side tables. Extra seating can be placed opposite the couch. The centre table can also double up as storage. For instance, a trunk or storage ottoman could be used in the center and will add to the look of the room. Since it is a small space and storage will be minimal, it can be increased by adding a chest of drawers or a console table on the sides of the room. While enhancing the overall look of the room, it will also increase the storage space. In order to get the best layout for a small living room, furniture should not be full sized. Read on for more cunning tips!
Looking for small furniture to place in the room is advantageous. A small sofa with ottomans on the side and a small coffee table in the middle can make a small space comfortable. The ottomans can even double up as storage space as small living rooms are always short of it. With this small space, there is sufficient moving space in the living room. There are several types of coffee tables to choose from. Depending on the rest of the décor and colour of the walls, the coffee table can be chosen. It can be minimalistic if the rest of the furniture is simple and functional. It can be an antique piece if the rest of the furniture is period style. A retro style décor will also go well with small spaces.
While designing a small room, sometimes, the corners tend to get overlooked and sometimes underutilized. Corners can be used effectively to create a statement in the room. Artwork can sometimes be lost in the corner. But potted plants, a small reading nook with a few floating bookshelves can enliven a corner. An extra storage seat can also work doubling up as a seat and also a small storage space. Corner spaces can also be used to place lamps for extra lighting. A love seat can be placed in the corner with an antique lamp and it will give the impression of a cosy reading nook. If the corners are not big enough to seat a chair, accent wall sconces can be placed to showcase knick-knacks.
This gorgeous arrangement was created by Paris-based Atelier Grey—ingenious!
Small sized sofas can be placed in the middle of the room. An armchair can be placed next to it. It will keep the space uncluttered. Extra seating if required can be placed using storage seating like ottomans.
Full-size sofas and armchairs should be avoided as they would take up much space and make the room smaller than it actually is. Small furniture can even be found in antique shops. Some period pieces though expensive will enhance the décor. To increase the utility of furniture, a day bed can be placed on one side that would be a seating arrangement during the day and a bed by night.
While planning to design a small living space, care should be taken provide a built-in storage wall to keep the television and also space for books and knick-knacks. This will also add some extra space for other things like side tables and extra seating. For instance, the sofa can be placed opposite the television with armchairs on the sides, with side tables or lamps in between. There will be better moving space if storage spaces can be built in at strategic points that will enhance the design and space of the living room.
Seating planned near windows can be a great option and will work wonders in a small space. Window seats with storage are another option. However, the best option would be to have a day bed with wooden frames that can be used as a bed when there are guests. The wood frames add to the look of the room. Adding a carpet will enhance the décor. Carpets and wood frames can be chosen depending on the overall theme chosen for the living room. Antique wood frames and ethnic carpets can be matched to complete the décor of the living room.
Another cosy idea for a small living space would be to place armchairs near the bay windows. This place can be used for reading and would be a comfortable cosy nook. If the room is very small, the centre table can be avoided and a side table can be placed next to the sofa. It would also give the impression that the room is larger. A small round table can also be placed in between the armchairs near the bay windows. It can either serve as a side table or be used to hold accent pieces to enhance the look of the room.
