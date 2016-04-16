How to Make your own Terrarium

The first terrarium was created by a Victorian botanist called Nathaniel Ward. Ward accidentally left a jar unattended and a small fern spore grew into a plant. The terrarium trend soon caught on and terrarium keeping became a bit of a craze during the Victorian Era. These days, terrariums continue to be one of the most popular indoor gardening choices. They are small, compact, extremely low-maintenance and easy to keep clean. For some of us, a terrarium is also an opportunity to turn beautiful old glass jars into an attractive display piece.

Terrariums can be very easy to set up and almost no work to maintain. But this doesn't mean they will always thrive. It's still important to set them up properly. This means choosing the correct plants and accessories, the right kind of jar and drainage system. The goal is to create a mini garden that can successfully act as a self-sufficient little ecosystem. So when the plants' leaves release vapour, the beads of water will successfully trickle down the container to water the plant again. It's brilliant—when it works.

Here's homify's guide to creating your very own terrarium or mini garden. It's time to get green-fingered!