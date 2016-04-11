Sync Your Garden with the Local Ecosystem

A garden is our way of bringing a small piece of nature home and making it our own sanctuary. It is also a great way to give back to nature by supporting the natural local ecosystem with opportunities to make it sustainable.

An ecosystem is made of both living and non-living elements and how they interact with each other to generate continuity. From the smallest bacteria to the biggest tree, each living being has a role to play and contributes to the world around it in life and even after death. In nature, this balance is automatically taken care of while your backyard may need a little bit of help from you.

Ecosystems are sustained by the continual flow of energy which originates from the sun and flows throw through non-living elements like the atmosphere, air and soil and living elements which take on the roles of producing, consuming and decomposing it. When aligning your garden to support the local ecosystem, you need to ensure all of these elements are available in abundance. This really isn’t as difficult as it sounds. Nature has been doing it for thousands of years – you only need to create the right environment for it to take over. Here are some handy gardening tips: