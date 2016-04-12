Tricks to Make Your Bedroom Stand Out

An instant way to elevate your bedroom is to invest in an artisan blanket. With luscious weaves and eye-catching patterns, these blankets can create a unique style statement.

Blankets come in a variety of sizes from throw blankets (70”x50”) to king blankets (108”x90”). Find the right size fit so that your blanket doesn’t fill too much from your bed.

Now comes the difficult part of deciding how to choose one that works for you…

An artisan comforter is perfect for hot and humid climates with mild winters. These come with shells or duvet covers and are filled with down feathers or alternatives. The weight of the blanket is generally proportional to how warm it will keep you so choose a relatively light one fitting the local climate. Or there are artisan quilts, hand-woven quilts with intricate detailing which stand out as a great bedroom accessory. They're perfect for warm and humid climates providing the right level of comfort.

Fleece blankets come in bold colours and are add a fluffy warmth to your bed. They are light weight, washable and perfect for warm summer nights. Artisan knitted throws showcase the craftsmanship of the artisan, can be customized for your preferences and make a perfect companion for a balmy summer night. This can be a great DIY bedroom project for you.

Use an artisan blanket in the right size and bold design to add a new look to your bedroom decor!