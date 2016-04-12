A Modern Masterpiece with Effortless Cool

Today we explore a contemporary home that exudes effortless style. It presents as a bold tropical home with simple large beams and panels, vast expanses of glass and a super cool and curvy outdoor pool. But there's nothing straightforward about the design.
The bold beams of the exterior appear simple at first glance, but there is an innovative approach to the meeting of each plane and angle. The facade is composed of a series of blocks interlocked through a series of interesting joinery and window designs. The final effect is a home with a light, fluid relationship between interior and exterior space. This is just as well because the outdoor pool is the real star of the property.
It's appropriate then, that such a home lies in the sultry tropical city of Bogota, Colombia. It was designed by Camilo Puledo Architects and covers 580 square metres over two levels. But before we give away too much information, come with us on a photo tour to explore more!
The bold white facade is composed of a series of white masses arranged in a geometric fashion. Each plane has been shifted somewhat to create an interesting sense of depth. There are no fussy details and the final effect is contemporary. Note how the variations and depth have created an almost random look to the geometry. This scattered, abundant natural feel has been accentuated with the overspill of tropical plants and the bright flair of a palm tree.
From the other side of the front exterior, we have a better sense of the abundant, natural feel of the greenery. We also have the first glimpse of how the interlocking layers work together. Here we have the bold contrast of black against white and the delicate balance of bold and fine lines.
Moving around to the rear of the property, we have the outdoor pool and deck area. Note how the edge of the pool has been curved to accommodate a palm tree. The human eye is said to find curved architecture more soothing and calming. So there's a reason that resort-style properties frequently display this kind of feature. It adds a very distinctive, powerful look to any outdoor landscape.
The decadent outdoor pool is composed of a series of curves and circles. Three islands of palm trees have been scattered within the pool. These accentuate the curves and natural decadence of the space. Note also how the pool is designed to offer two different depths with two different types of tiling. Finally, we love how the paving on the right hand side has been broken down into curved shapes that follow the circular theme of the space.
In a steamy tropical climate, an outdoor shower is an essential feature. Here we have a simple free-standing shower with a circular base of raised concrete and pebbles. There is no shower wall, but the lush tropical foliage provides lots of privacy on two sides.
Before we explore the interior, we'll explore some details in the exterior a little more. The overhanging beams are bold and striking, but the effect has been completely lightened up with the subtraction of key areas. Note how the black supporting column has been situated away from the floor-to-ceiling glass wall as well. The entire design allows for a free flow of space and light that completely breaks down the conventional barriers between interior and exterior spaces. The bold exterior almost feels suspended mid-air.
Although there is some colour in the open-plan living space, it's a largely monochromatic decor. The predominantly white floors, ceiling and columns are set off dramatically by the black doors, furniture and staircase support. The glossy finishes of the floor and glass table add a sense of contemporary sophistication to the space. In a climate like this, it's also important to note that the polished stone floors are a very practical choice as well.
The contemporary, galley-style kitchen is composed of a series of bold lines that reflect the ambiance of the home's exterior. A few glossy green kitchen cupboards build on the natural theme of the home and add a little lively pizzazz. Note how the galley-style kitchen is open on one side to create a more sociable, open atmosphere.
To finish up our tour, we'll take one more look at the outdoor pool. This time, we examine the pool from the upper level of the home. Here we have a better view of the paving and how it has been configured to create a curve around the circular pool. Finally, check out the outdoor sunbathing area with the lovely dark wooden deck and white sun beds. We can't think of a better place to relax!
