A Modern Masterpiece with Effortless Cool

Today we explore a contemporary home that exudes effortless style. It presents as a bold tropical home with simple large beams and panels, vast expanses of glass and a super cool and curvy outdoor pool. But there's nothing straightforward about the design.

The bold beams of the exterior appear simple at first glance, but there is an innovative approach to the meeting of each plane and angle. The facade is composed of a series of blocks interlocked through a series of interesting joinery and window designs. The final effect is a home with a light, fluid relationship between interior and exterior space. This is just as well because the outdoor pool is the real star of the property.

It's appropriate then, that such a home lies in the sultry tropical city of Bogota, Colombia. It was designed by Camilo Puledo Architects and covers 580 square metres over two levels. But before we give away too much information, come with us on a photo tour to explore more!