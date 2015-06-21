Tips for decorating a work office

Teamwork does not just mean sharing a joint project with a group of people. It also implies the brotherhood within the group, cohesion, solidarity, coordination and organization efforts for a common goal, the division of labour! Although some jobs are more likely to require a team effort, the fact remains that even the solitary jobs have a certain collective component. Thus, the ability to integrate into a team and adapt to its dynamic are two qualities that are assessed during the hiring process and that say a lot about our own personality and how we interact with others.
The design of the interior of an office must consider all the above aspects and create an ideal environment for group work. You therefore incorporate a large meeting table and chairs—but how should they be incorporated? When it comes to size, you need to rely on your needs in terms of amount of space and number of employees. For the rest of the space, walls of glass, advanced multimedia systems or multi-purpose spaces certainly improve the relationship between the team members!
Today we've gathered three spaces designed for essentially the same vocation but with different angles. You will see that each idea is suitable for the type of work space—so it can meet the needs of each location and each employee.
This project is called Spanish Oficina del Dones 36. The creation of this project was a challenge because the designers themselves didn’t want to lose the open nature of the space—a clear view, natural lighting—while still managing to make the space shared. So how did they break this open room? How do you respond to all needs? The answer was simple: with a versatile cubic installation.
Each cube has four very different elevations. In its largest dimension, along the exterior walls, is a shelf that is dedicated to use as a storage area. The other side, completely naked, allows one to sit inside and enjoy themselves, breaking free from the stresses that build up throughout the day. The roof open, allows natural light to penetrate throughout the cube—meaning the potential feeling of entrapment is eliminated. Its size, neither too large nor too small, is ideal for the needs of a meeting. Note, finally, that this box is made of bamboo and its simplicity and geometry create a Nordic atmosphere in the office. Its interior, however, is lined with absorbent panels of bright colours to create a lively room that is not too loud.
The interior design of the business office of the Netherlands, in Barcelona, focuses around a search for natural light, flexible spaces and a quiet atmosphere. In its 128 square meters, a long, longitudinal band of frosted glass welcomes all services in a very organized manner. Interior partitions, however, seem very ethereal and flexible: they are composed of glass walls that slide on rails, which allows the space to be modified as needed, to spread natural light in all rooms and create intimate spaces that remain visually connected.
In conclusion, we present a meeting space very different from the previous project. Sober and austere, this large room exudes professionalism and efficiency. Comfortable chairs, a large table and a big screen at the bottom that displays the media content are the only elements that populate this space’s elegant look. The materials have a lot to do with why this is: dark wood floors, columns covered in leather and elegant wall lights. We can therefore conclude that the design of the interior space of an office is influenced both by the nature of the business, more sober or more casual, and by what its personnel need.