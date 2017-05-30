How to grow a lotus in your garden

Whether you have a garden pond or manicured lawn, it will look unfinished without a lotus plant. With dancing pink and white petals and leaves catching the dew, a blooming lotus is a sight that brings serenity to our thoughts! Rather than buying one, it’s great to know how to grow a lotus on your own.

Historically, we’ve always been inclined to place objects in our home that have a symbolic value in our life. Rising from murky waters, a lotus symbolizes us overcoming obstacles in life. It stands as an inspiration suggesting that you can have a pure, beautiful and sincere heart, overcoming the gloom from which you have risen. Even the leaves, which don’t hold water signify that we don’t let troubles stay too long.

The lotus embodies religious and cultural significance in many communities. Also called the ‘Lian Hua’ in Chinese, it is a universal symbol of purity and enlightenment. Many Feng Shui masters believe that the flower brings good fortune, turns bad luck to good luck and heightens your sense of joy and peace.

Have you been wondering how to grow lotus? Many people choose to directly buy lotus plants from a local nursery as the plant requires quite a bit of patience (another virtue!) to tend and grow. But a true gardener knows in his heart that there is no bigger pleasure than watching a seed sprout the first sign of life, showering it with love and watching it grow into a wonderful plant. With a little time and care, here is how you can grow lotus from seed. Enjoy!