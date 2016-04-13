7 Simple Steps to a DIY Zen Garden

Zen gardens allow us to imitate the intimate essence of nature. Created first in the Zen Buddhism temples of Kyoto in Japan, they help the mind relax and aid meditation. This indoor garden is more of a dry landscape that is stylized and has a carefully composed arrangement of rocks, moss, pruned trees, gravel, sand and sometimes water.

The garden is designed to represent little islands made of rocks that are present in the sea of sand. The sand is carefully manicured to represent the ripples and waves of water. This representation of water in its stillness is meant to resemble peace and tranquility of the mind. These tranquil scenes were said to have been used by Buddhist monks to stroll and contemplate on teachings of the Buddha.

The primary difference between a Zen garden and another indoor garden is its lack of living elements, except for moss or a little grass. Because of this, it requires little maintenance.

A DIY Zen garden is easier than you think! If you have the basic building materials ready, you’ll just need to think of an interesting arrangement to get your miniature Zen garden started.