Creative Bedside Tables

Take a vintage box or suitcase and place it atop four legs as you would a table. This will not only give you some good ground clearance and keep your floor clear of unnecessary clutter, but it will also create a stylish statement in your room. The best part about this option is that the box can be chosen based on the kind of décor that your bedroom has. A wooden box for a country look, or a vintage box for a colonial look or even a chrome or leather box for a more modern look are just some of the options that you can avail. A box on four legs will give you style as well as comfort!

Finally, choose your option with care and ensure that your bedside tables are safe and sturdy to use. While they should be compact and delicate looking, especially if you have a small bedroom, they should also be solid and not prone to damage on regular contact. Have fun with unique and original bedside tables and create an interesting statement in your bedroom – but remember to consider colour, shape, size and overall theme before you zero in on your choice!

