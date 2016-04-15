Creative Bedside Tables

Having your essentials at arm’s reach so you don't have to leave your bed is a luxury we all deserve! Apart from style and sheer aesthetic value, a pair of bedside tables can be a practical solution for many needs within the bedroom. So what bedside tables could be interesting? There are many kinds on the market, as well as night stands that could make time spent in the bedroom easy. So choose depending on your overall theme, as well as the size of your room. But do look at outside-the-box ideas that will also suit your purpose! Here are a few options for unique and original bedside tables. Enjoy!
Try a set of vintages cases or suitcases in a pretty print for a bedside table. Include gradually decreasing sizes and stack one on top of the other, with the largest on the floor. Even leather-bound case makes for a robust statement which also comes with options like drawers and solid straps. There are numerous kinds of cases which come customised for uses such as bedside tables. If you can't readily find any options nearby, visit a local flea market and pick up some cases that you can repurpose with a fun few hours of DIY!
A pair of suspended cabinets on either side of the bed can fulfill two purposes. One, it will act as storage and give you a surface where your phone and other essentials can rest. Two, it will clear precious floor space in case you have a small or mid-sized bedroom. Do give reasonable thought to the choice of the cabinets – they should be sleek and easy to mount on the walls, even as you take care to buy a pair that will match your bed, linen and rug. A suspended cabinet can also house a chair next to it by day, to become a desk, thus saving you space.
This incredible seashell design is courtesy of Tao Architecture Pvt. Ltd. based in Pune, India.
Two small wicker cabinets can be placed on either side of the bed. These cabinets look pretty and add an earthy feel to the bedroom. Wicker is a natural material that has a simple yet rustic charm of its own. This quaint material is especially recommended if you have an affinity for all things country. Even in a sleek and modern bedroom, the addition of wicker or wood can make for a chic look that is light and adds a rustic charm of its own. Pair these with pretty trays on top that can also act as holdalls. Choose cabinets that have tiny cupboards or drawers built in for easy stowing.
Wooden boxes and crates have a charm of their own. Recycle an old wooden crate or box instead of throwing away fruit crates next time you go to the fresh fruit market. Take some sandpaper and wipe across before splashing on some paint. And there you will have yourself a pair of recycled wooden boxes that go well with any theme you may choose to follow in your bedroom! These boxes give a nice, eclectic touch even to the most modern bedroom and create a dreamy vibe. Place a vase or lamp on top and watch as it transforms into the showstopper of your room.
That’s right – grab a chair and get comfortable! Take a chair and set it right next to your bed, with its back touching the wall. Paint it in a neutral colour so that it does not stand out like a sore thumb, but blends in with elegance instead. Paint a white chair’s seat with a wavy monochrome pattern or paint the chairs teal to stand against a monochrome wallpapered wall. The chair can house your essentials by night and turn into seating by day! Make sure you get yourself a light piece that can be moved around easily and leaves an open feel in your bedroom.
For a sleek yet creative statement in your bedroom, take shelves and combine them with your headboard. A headboard with built-in shelves will also do the trick. Get your carpenter to create one or to attach shelves to your headboard and hang a bulb inside the shelves for a truly Zen-like luxurious feel. Shelves combined with the headboard ooze a chic vibe that is also nicely modern. Make sure you match the polish and colour of the shelf with the headboard before you attach it.
Take a vintage box or suitcase and place it atop four legs as you would a table. This will not only give you some good ground clearance and keep your floor clear of unnecessary clutter, but it will also create a stylish statement in your room. The best part about this option is that the box can be chosen based on the kind of décor that your bedroom has. A wooden box for a country look, or a vintage box for a colonial look or even a chrome or leather box for a more modern look are just some of the options that you can avail. A box on four legs will give you style as well as comfort!
Finally, choose your option with care and ensure that your bedside tables are safe and sturdy to use. While they should be compact and delicate looking, especially if you have a small bedroom, they should also be solid and not prone to damage on regular contact. Have fun with unique and original bedside tables and create an interesting statement in your bedroom – but remember to consider colour, shape, size and overall theme before you zero in on your choice!
For more bedside ideas—and a good read—don't miss Cute bedside table.