A Contemporary Rustic Home in the Woods

Southern Europe is scattered with old stone cottages brimming with rustic romance. They're often astoundingly cheap and ridiculously cute, but present a few common issues.

The Spanish cottage we will explore today had some typical issues. It was badly deteriorated and under preservation orders, so the existing structure could not be changed. At the same time, the cottage was built in a time where homes were simply built for shelter, not as places to enjoy let alone embrace the surrounding nature. So it was just 65 square metres, dark and completely lacking a connection with the outdoor areas.

Spanish firm Dom Architects took on the project and managed to create a new cottage with a very natural extension and a little of the original spirit. Come with us to explore the beautiful results!