8 Steps to a Minimal, Instagram-Worthy Workspace

A home office is the perfect place to indulge in the cool efficiency of Scandinavian design. Great workspaces are clean, efficient and lacking in any clutter that might distract from the task at hand. At the same time, they are calming, beautiful places. So it's no surprise that Nordic design really reigns supreme here. After all—this is a design trend that has turned the simplest, neatest bookshelf and filing system into a piece of art.

So how can we design a Scandi-style minimal workspace or home office? Well, this is not just a minimalist look, but a homely one as well. So if you are a keen DIY aficionado, there's plenty to get you started. This is certainly not a look that needs to be created with IKEA furniture. But whatever your taste, there are a few, common elements that will help create the Scandi look. Keep reading to check out a few lovely Scandinavian style workplaces and learn a few tips!