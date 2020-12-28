6 Smart Ideas for Your North-Facing Balcony

Having a balcony—big or small—is a blessing in an apartment. Its ability to maximize living space is one of the biggest advantages of having a balcony. A private balcony can be used to create a green spot in your home or for entertaining. Whether you live in a city or in a quiet town, a balcony also offers you an opportunity to interact with nature from the comfort of your home. A balcony adds aesthetic value not only to your apartment but also to the building as a whole. A balcony also adds to the market value of your property. A higher level of privacy is also a big advantage balcony have over yards and gardens. This can be attributed to the height of a balcony. While fences are a necessity in gardens, you need not build walls to protect your privacy in a balcony.

The size of your balcony is a key factor that determines the design of the balcony. Another factor that plays an important role in designing a balcony is the direction it faces. To determine which side your balcony faces, note the side the sun rises from as the east and sets in as the west. If the sun rises from the right of your balcony and sets to the left, you have a north facing balcony. North facing balconies are often not favored but when designed well, can be an ideal space for to relax in. Like everything else, a balcony that faces the north has its advantages and disadvantages.