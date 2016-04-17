Before and After: A French Apartment Transformed

It’s almost magical how a wee bit of imagination and an eye for aesthetics can completely change the entire look and feel of a residence! And today, this is what we will explore with this contemporary apartment. Situated in France, this simple yet charming abode was given a remarkable makeover by Mint Design, interior architects in Toulouse.

The apartment lay barren, drab and boring previously. But the team at Mint Design saw its potential, and decided to give it a facelift which made every nook and cranny resonate with a chic French aura. A mix of cheerful hues, functional furniture and an intelligent layout has brought life and hope to this apartment. So let’s take a closer look at the changes.