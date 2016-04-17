Before and After: A French Apartment Transformed

It’s almost magical how a wee bit of imagination and an eye for aesthetics can completely change the entire look and feel of a residence! And today, this is what we will explore with this contemporary apartment. Situated in France, this simple yet charming abode was given a remarkable makeover by Mint Design, interior architects in Toulouse.
The apartment lay barren, drab and boring previously. But the team at Mint Design saw its potential, and decided to give it a facelift which made every nook and cranny resonate with a chic French aura. A mix of cheerful hues, functional furniture and an intelligent layout has brought life and hope to this apartment. So let’s take a closer look at the changes.
As you can see, the lounge area is quite spacious and airy. But before the makeover, it lacked spirit. The walls and ceiling were a dull white and almost clinical in appearance. Also, without furnishing and decorative accents, the space seemed unappealing and uninviting.
The use of pale blue paint on one of the walls was the first thing that transformed the ambiance of the lounge. And then, the plush and comfy sofas in a sober grey shade added adequate seating for many. Lime yellow cushions lent a dash of fun. Note how the sleek unit supporting the television set provides storage for books, DVDs, remotes and more. A freestanding shelf on the left offers organizational hack too. The coffee table comes with clever internal storage space, and is a smart inclusion in this space.
The lounge was made to accommodate a dining area too, as you can see. The simple dining table set seats four and gets flooded with sunshine throughout the day. A few pots containing lush indoor greenery bring the outdoors inside.
Before the architects at Mint Design embarked on their makeover mission, the kitchen was bare with a lonely sink unit standing at one side. There was ample space lying unused, and it was possible to fit in a variety of appliances and storage units. Despite the influx of sufficient natural light, the space looked dull. It was crying out for bold colours and some clever designing.
The addition of a deep shade of turquoise turned the lacklustre kitchen into a sanctuary for experiencing culinary joys. Observe how the space around the sink has been brilliantly employed to house smart storage units in pristine and clean white. These house the oven and microwave too, thereby making the most out of available space. The backsplash area has been neatly tiled to protect the wall from the ravages of water, dishwashing liquids and more. A powerful industrial looking pendant light is suspended over the modern cook top. And the large window along with the door ensures oodles of natural illumination.
It is not very difficult to figure out that this room had tons of potential. It is pretty large and has an adjoining bathroom. But what it needed was the right kind of furniture and a dash of colour. It was necessary to infuse this space with pops of cosiness and comfort without affecting the general simplicity and functionality of the entire home.
Taking into consideration the presence of the attached bathroom, the bare room was made into a snug and warm bedroom. A large bed with comfy bedding and a plush lightly patterned duvet, occupies the central position in this room now. A quaint side table not only holds a dainty white lamp, but also houses essential items which can be easily accessed from the bed. A couple of sturdy wicker baskets lie next to it and can be used for holding magazines, dirty laundry and other odds and ends. A transparent glass door demarcates the washroom from the bedroom, while a contemporary wall unit aids in hanging towels, robes and such. Finally, don’t miss how the beautiful blue colour of the walls provides the perfect contrast to the light-coloured bed and flooring effectively.
Previously, the bathroom received hardly any attention. Plain white walls along with dull white fittings made the bathroom look disappointing. And let’s not forget that the bathroom is where we rejuvenate ourselves every day. So it was no wonder, that this WC needed some life and spice.
Orange wall colour and smart, dazzling, geometrically inspired wallpaper completely altered the way the bathroom looked. The bright orange hue is enough to inspire you to drag yourself to the washroom from the bed every morning! And the wallpaper with its medley of blue, grey and white, adds visual interest and the illusion of layers.
This bathroom was a dull union of grey and white. There was a general feeling of emptiness and lack of liveliness. Plumbing used to show, and the bathtub looked bare and depressing. All in all, it was not really a space where you would feel eager to take a bath and wash away your worries for the day!
A fantastic, exciting shade of royal purple has now changed the look and feel of the bathroom like magic. The bare white wall next to the tub is now lined with slate grey stones, which adds a dollop of earthy freshness effortlessly. And the pipes have been concealed too. A simple white curtain now conceals the tub delicately and protects the space outside the tub from water splashes. A tall, dark-hued shelving unit stands on the right, and houses towels, bathrobes, clothes and so on. The addition of bright lighting now lends a much needed sense of cheer to the bathroom.
