6 Tips for a Dust-free Home

No matter how much you like rabbits, dust bunnies are something you never want in your home. Dust bunnies are far from cute and can be quite a health hazard. Simply put, dust bunnies are clumps of dust, lint, hair etc that are created when a place is not properly cleaned. They are usually found under furniture, under carpets and in corners behind furniture. You can also find them in between the pleats of curtains that have not been opened in a while, inside mattresses and pillows and between the pleats of lampshades.

The battle against dust bunnies needs to be fought daily to keep them out of the house. For people with dust allergies, dust bunnies are a nightmare that can be a serious risk to their health. Dust bunnies also encourage the growth of dust mites which can cause additional respiratory infections. Another way dust bunnies cause harm is by blocking air vents and thus restricting air flow inside the house. In cases where they contain a conductive material, dust bunnies can also cause short circuits. It is impossible to completely get rid of dust but here are a few tips to fight dust in your house.