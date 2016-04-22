Rustic Tips for Modern Homes

Tradition and rural charm go hand in hand. One of the most notable features of a typical rural home is the fact that it is littered with traditional pieces that are a part of its everyday life. Utensils are a major factor that shape our everyday lives. Traditional utensils can come in variations like stone, wood and brass or even copper. Take a sprinkling of each kind and add it to various corners of your home with some plants or flower arrangements. Use as serveware as well for some rural appeal on your dining table. The charm of traditional utensils lies in the fact that they can be adapted to any kind of setting and yet they make a one of a kind statement. Beaten brass pots with wooden trays can come together even in a modern setting to give a luxuriously rustic feel.

Rural charm is a beautiful element of décor that can visually lift a space and add a strong talking point. They can blend in and yet make a statement like none other. So imbibe some rural charm in your space today and bring these touches to your modern city home for a never-before-seen statement. Place a brass pot with water and flower petals at the entrance or serve your guest's bread in wooden or wicker baskets. Let your imagination take a rustic spin today!

