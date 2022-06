For many, a modern look is the height of style. Marked by sleek, sophisticated spaces that emphasise function and simplicity, modern interior design can make your home feel more spacious and restful by doing away with excess clutter or decor that is overly visually stimulating. This effect can be especially rewarding in the bedroom, where we want to create an ambiance of peace and tranquillity. Today on homify, we look at some examples of modern bedroom design.