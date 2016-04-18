The Japanese Home with a Green Roof

Green roofs have been popping up everywhere lately. Large-scale developments such as Malaysia's Forest City have been making waves, and there are even plans to create a 30-acre green roof on top of a former shopping mall in California. But although green roofs have actually been around for centuries, it's only recently that designers have come to develop the technology to take advantage of all they have to offer.

Today, we will explore a lovely rustic Japanese home with one such green roof. Like most modern green roofs, this roof is anticipated to have a long lifespan because of the protective layer. This layer also provides great insulation for the home and helps reduce heating and cooling costs. But it does more than that. A green roof has innumerable health benefits. The greenery helps filter toxins out of the air, reduces the runoff from rainwater and filters it at the same time. But what we really love about this green roof is that it's beautiful!

Of course, the creators Oguri Architecture have created more than just a green roof, so we'll take a photo tour of the complete home. We hope you enjoy the journey!