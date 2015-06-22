homify 360°: Villa SSK

When designing a house, an architect is forced to balance on a thin line between the closed and the open: we want our homes to be places where we feel safe, protected and, to some degree, shut off from the world, but we also don't want to be isolated. We want to feel connected to our surroundings, a part of the environment that we live in. This issue is a factor especially when it comes to beach or mountain homes, places where we want to be able to look out and admire the scenery without having to display our vacation lives to our neighbours. Today on homify 360°, we look at Villa SSK, a project by the Japanese firm Takeshi Hirobe Architects that strikes the perfect balance between transparency and privacy.