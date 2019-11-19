The quirky and stylish Hong Kong apartment by S.LO Studio's Head Designer Lo Eli

Located in Hong Kong, S.LO Studio is a first-rate interior design firm focused on a range of services for its ever-increasing list of clients. These services include, but are not limited to, creative branding, concept design, interior design and styling, and art consulting.

What makes S.LO Studio a cut above its competitors is the fact that this multi-disciplinary studio combines holistic, creative services with strong business, operational and client management. This ensures exceptional results for each and every project, regardless of location, budget or client.

For today’s design inspiration, we take a look at one of head designer Lo Eli's most recent accomplishments: a residential space, known as ‘The Upton’, owned by a couple of wine and travel connoisseurs.



