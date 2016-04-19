A Minimalist Bungalow Bathed in Light

The unique light in this minimalist Japanese home addresses one of the most common issues facing many a builder. The home is set in a densely built-up urban block and there is almost no space between the walls and the bordering fence. The surrounding homes are also a little higher and privacy is a natural concern. It's a familiar problem that is commonly addressed with shrubbery and careful window dressings. Needless to say, the architects Miyuki Design did something a little different in this home.

All we will say for now is that there's nothing predictable about the interior. From the outside, it looks like a flat-roofed, simple home. But inside it's a different place altogether. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more.