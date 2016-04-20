Before and After: A Mews Utterly Transformed

Today we will explore the refurbishment of a British mews house. For those who aren't aware, mews is a British term to describe a row of horse stables in London. These were built to back onto, and serve grand 17th, 18th and 19th-century homes. They usually form small laneways or cul-de-sacs with an intimate, old-world community feel. When motorcars were introduced during the early 20th century, many of these lovely buildings were abandoned. But in recent years, they have come to be recognised for their historical significance. In property hungry central London, many have been converted into upscale, residential housing.

Mews properties were built for practicality, not luxury. So like most of these properties, the mews home conversion we will explore today, had limited light. It also had linking floors and staircases that gobbled up precious floor space. Interior Architects Reis London took on the project and completely restructured the interior. Come with us on a photo tour to explore the vibrant result!