The Hong Kong apartment flaunting a cosy and modern look

Our newest inspirational piece comes from interior designer Lo Eli of S.LO Studio. Located in Hong Kong, S.LO Studio prides itself by conceptualising and creating dreamlike worlds in a mindful fashion. Designing authentically, with purity and intricacy, S.LO Studio is a multi-disciplinary company that offers a series of creative services to its ever-growing clientele including interior design & concept building, creative branding, event & set styling, conscious clearing, and art consulting.

Today we are taking a sneak peek at one of S.LO Studio’s portfolio pieces: a charming two-bedroom apartment situated in Kennedy Town.

Let’s get inspired…