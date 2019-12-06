The Hong Kong apartment flaunting a cosy and modern look

Our newest inspirational piece comes from interior designer Lo Eli of S.LO Studio. Located in Hong Kong, S.LO Studio prides itself by conceptualising and creating dreamlike worlds in a mindful fashion. Designing authentically, with purity and intricacy, S.LO Studio is a multi-disciplinary company that offers a series of creative services to its ever-growing clientele including interior design & concept building, creative branding, event & set styling, conscious clearing, and art consulting.
Today we are taking a sneak peek at one of S.LO Studio’s portfolio pieces: a charming two-bedroom apartment situated in Kennedy Town.
Let’s get inspired…
The main goal of this design project? To soften the edges of the 51 m² apartment.
Thus, with her skills and experience, Lo Eli chose to cut the corner off a sharp kitchen junction and installed a ceiling-height French door leading to the main bedroom.
The space was opened up even more by tucking the dining area into a banquette layout, ruled by neutral, muted colours. Removable seat cushions and under-bench storage compartments ensure comfort and functionality, while the creamy marble-top dining table brings a world of class to this charming little dining zone.
A good dose of modern furnishings serve to freshen up the interiors with their linear styles and subtle colour palettes. Black-and-white graphic pieces flaunt the king and queen of colour combo fantastically while adding some visual character to the wall space.
For additional freshness (and lushness), potted plants are placed throughout, ensuring this city-bound apartment becomes somewhat of a tranquil sanctuary.
For the master bedroom, a hand-built dresser and cabinetry were chosen to mirror the motion of the tall double doors. As for the colour palette, soft and subtle neutral tints were chosen, going to great lengths to visually open up the space while also reflecting natural- and artificial light all around.
Because the bedroom opens directly onto the living, dining and cooking areas of the apartment, the interiors get to enjoy a unified, luminous, and spacious feel, all thanks to head designer Lo Eli and business partner Sabrina Ettedgui who are committed to providing top-notch results.
