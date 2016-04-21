A Quirky Family Home in Korea

Contemporary architecture allows us to take the traditional or classic mould of a home and transform it into something new, something special, and a place to celebrate each day with family and friends. These days the conventional nuclear family is a far cry from the reality of each individualised domestic situation. The numerous different parenting structures mean that a home now requires alternative design methods to accommodate a changeable atmosphere and living environment. In the home we are taking a look at today we see unique spaces designed with particular individuals in mind, and refined rooms that cater to personalised tastes and hobbies. This residence is a house of music, and because of this, spaces have been added to maximise the enjoyment between parent and child, encompassing art, music, and a sense of creativity.
Designed by the team at Homestyle Toto, this dwelling makes use of its space and sits on the plot in a U-shaped fashion. Boasting open, social spaces, room for entertaining as well as cosy nooks for resting and relaxing, this house is an intriguing yet inviting family abode.
For a tour inside this gorgeous contemporary property, as well as a little domestic design inspiration, check out the images below!
As we approach the home it is clear that this is a unique design with a lot to offer the family who reside within. The exterior of the dwelling is clad in a dark timber with panels of metal framing the exterior balcony space. The timber blends in well with the natural surroundings and exudes warmth.
Open and welcoming, this terrace provides plenty of different areas and spaces to entertain and relax, emphasising its ability to cater to a family environment and atmosphere. Set in a semi-rural location, the dwelling is offered gorgeous farmland views, as well as abundant fresh air and sun.
It is also clear from viewing the home from this vantage that the dwelling has been designing in a U-shape, offering separation between the living spaces and the sleeping quarters.
Moving towards the front entrance we are offered a close-up of the timber cladding, which follows the staircase sideways to ground level. The door is shielded from weather by an overhanging first floor, which also allows a place for the barbecue, ideal for cooking in all climatic conditions.
The décor is quaint and characterful, with colourful blooms hanging above a neat wood storage zone.
Let's take a look inside…
As we enter the home we are immediately greeted with a raised seating and relaxation space. This family-friendly living room boasts an area for a fish tank, which could easily be replaced with a television, music equipment or bookshelf should the family wish to alter the interior design.
Replete with soft medium timber hues, the floor is a standout feature within this home providing a soft surface for children as well as exuding warmth and homeliness.
One of the nicest elements within this contemporary dwelling is the way the architects have maximised natural light through the use of glazing and ample windows. When planning and designing a new house, it is crucial windows are considered and placed in the correct area to allow for a bright and inviting dwelling. Without light a home is dark, dull and unwelcoming, but this abode has embraced the picturesque views outside, adding plenty of windows.
Inside this living space we again see the timber floorboards that are both hard-wearing and tough for busy family life. Chairs and comfy sofas are placed throughout, offering the home's occupants different areas to sit, relax and unwind.
Entering the kitchen area, the oriental-influenced interior aesthetic is a charming yet sleek option for this residence. Light, bright and airy, the space is separated and segregated from the other living areas through the use of sliding glazed doors.
The floor seating for dining is another gorgeous touch, exhibiting authentic standout design that helps the property feel as though it is a warm and hospitable experience.
Towards the rear of the home the interior architecture becomes increasingly unique and interesting. The stairway and its adjacent ceiling is angled in a fashion that creates a loft-like space, with plenty of timber tones to keep the white colour scheme from feeling tedious.
This room has been designed for parent and child to spend time together and enjoy making music. The different nooks and corners have all been utilised to make the most of every centimetre of space in the home, with a neat study area located underneath the staircase.
As well as the ample musical instruments, equipment and accessories, this room is also an extremely light and bright space thanks to the roof light that has been installed to maximise natural illumination and keep the room feeling warm and welcoming.
Turning around and facing the other direction, we can see another little nook that is built up with a timber-clad stage-like space. With wall art, small porthole windows and plenty of comfy cushions, this area is perfect for quiet contemplation, or jamming with friends and family.
To take one final peek before ending our tour of this light-filled abode we move into one of the children's rooms. This bright bedroom has been designed to look stylish, and yet still playful. The colour scheme is exciting and vibrant, allowing the décor to change with the child as he or she grows.
We hope you enjoyed this tour of a truly charismatic Korean abode! If you would like to continue reading, check out: Picture Perfect: An Ideal Japanese Family Home