A Quirky Family Home in Korea

Contemporary architecture allows us to take the traditional or classic mould of a home and transform it into something new, something special, and a place to celebrate each day with family and friends. These days the conventional nuclear family is a far cry from the reality of each individualised domestic situation. The numerous different parenting structures mean that a home now requires alternative design methods to accommodate a changeable atmosphere and living environment. In the home we are taking a look at today we see unique spaces designed with particular individuals in mind, and refined rooms that cater to personalised tastes and hobbies. This residence is a house of music, and because of this, spaces have been added to maximise the enjoyment between parent and child, encompassing art, music, and a sense of creativity.

Designed by the team at Homestyle Toto, this dwelling makes use of its space and sits on the plot in a U-shaped fashion. Boasting open, social spaces, room for entertaining as well as cosy nooks for resting and relaxing, this house is an intriguing yet inviting family abode.

For a tour inside this gorgeous contemporary property, as well as a little domestic design inspiration, check out the images below!