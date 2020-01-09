The brilliant Banyan Workspace by S.LO Studio

Hong Kong-based interior design firm S.LO Studio prides itself on effectively combining its holistic, creative services with strong business, operational, and client management. This approach to every project, plus the firm’s commitment to sustainable results, is what has put the company at the forefront of excellence when it comes to design.

The proof is in numerous puddings (or projects), more recently Banyan Workspace. This boutique office and events venue on the Quarry Bay waterfront might be known for its breathtaking harbour views, yet S.LO Studio deserves full credit for the stylish interiors encompassing a not-too-shabby 550 m² area layout.

Let’s explore this unique project, and how it brilliantly came together, in detail…