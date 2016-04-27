What Your Home Reveals About Your Personality

Many people are picky about storage options in the house. Many also have a lot of ideas for storage even for small things like a pair of socks. Those who are very organized even plan where and how their sock drawer should look. It is not necessary to have a perfect home but when it comes to drawers in wardrobes or in a closet, the sock drawer is given a lot of importance. Socks are also the one item that get lost easily, which may also be the reason people obsess about an organized sock drawer! There are several options to choose from while fixing a sock drawer. If a specialized one is not necessary, you can also try out several DIY options. People who have a planned wardrobe neatly organize sock drawers. This reflects their personality which seeks order in whatever they do.

This cute chest of drawers was designed by The Cotswold Company in Norwich, England.