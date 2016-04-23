The House of Contemporary Eclecticism

These days a lot of contemporary design and construction is homogeneous; run-of-the-mill styled dwellings to satisfy the unending need and desire for new residences and large modern homes. Unfortunately, this leads to a lack of imagination throughout many of the property designs, and a subsequent glut of mirror-image abodes that lack originality or uniqueness.

It is for this reason that when we here at homify see something authentically fresh and innovative we cannot wait to share it! Today's project is no exception. Designed by the architectural team at Hangul House Inc, this Korean home is a feast for the eyes and the senses. Boasting an 803 square metre plot, the dwelling has been planned in conjunction with the surrounding landscape, to maximise the harmony and secluded ambience of this country locale.

Bursting with personality and replete with modern flair, this house is sophisticated, stylish and intriguing. If you would like to take a tour inside, check out the gorgeous images below!