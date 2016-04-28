Smart tips to keep your house in order

Cleaning the home is an easy chore provided you start right. Cleaning also becomes easy once you do it continually and don't leave work for later. That’s when chores pile up and become difficult to tackle. Therefore, it is better to chalk out your routine and keep it streamlined so that it is simple to complete the chores on a daily basis. When all the chores get done, the house will look sparkling clean! A majority of cleaning in the house involves dusting, mopping, and vacuuming. It's always good to have a plan when you start with the cleaning. For instance, cleaning the bathroom, followed by the bedroom, living areas and then the kitchen. Some people prefer to have music playing in the background while they go about cleaning. Choose your music, or if you prefer to have quiet while cleaning, just go ahead moving from task to task. In order to clean in an order:
· Create a list of the work to be done
· Get the cleaning supplies ready
· Basic tools like brooms and mops should be lined up
· Check if disinfectants, detergents, and toilet cleaning agents are in stock
If you follow these simple steps, cleaning your home should be a breeze! Read on for more details…
Most houses have an area that is underutilized. If you have a space like that or, say, a place in the corridor, utilize it as a broom closet. Keep all your cleaning supplies well organized in that space so that your supplies are always in order. When you keep all your supplies in one area, cleaning will be easier. It will also be easy to take stock of supplies and replenish them as and when needed.
Any storage area that can exclusively store only cleaning supplies would also work, be it a bathroom cupboard or a corner shelf in the pantry. The idea is to have things in order so that cleaning will not be a chore.
This lovely corridor was designed by Aitken Turnbull Architects based in Galashiels.
It is good to have a timetable or a cleaning schedule so that you are always on track. It can be a daily or weekly schedule and it is important to stick to this schedule. A monthly plan to declutter and organize the house will also help to periodically remove unwanted stuff in the house. All this will vary from person to person as to how they go about their cleaning needs and in what order. The idea is basically to get yourself into a routine so that you have minimum stress at the end of the day. It is important to focus on the job you take without getting distracted by another. Another idea would be the use of a timer so that you can complete the job on hand quickly.
In most houses, laundry is a chore that gets delayed or shoved over in favour of another chore. It is important to do the laundry as often as possible so that dirty clothes do not pile up and you are not left with one rogue sock! Each and every member of the household should be given a laundry basket to fill. It can be washed even before it gets filled. Ensure that everyone clears up the laundry bin at least once a week so that there will not be piles of clothes on the bedroom floor to tackle later on. Set a schedule for laundry; colours on one day and whites on another so that it's easy to keep things separate.
It is important to have a clean and tidy kitchen that is cooking-friendly and organised. Morning times are chaotic in any household that is rushing to school and the office, and to look for ingredients or objects at this time can be truly maddening.
Whether it is a large or small kitchen it is important to remove clutter in the workspace of the kitchen. Empty jars or other vessels should be removed from the counter and only things absolutely needed should be around. Most of all, clear all the dishes once you are done with them. Vessels to be washed can be stacked in the dishwasher through the day and it can be switched on once it is full. Important items can be rinsed at the kitchen sink, wiped and put away immediately. This will keep the kitchen tidy and clutter free.
Making a daily plan to clean every day can work wonders. It will take not more than ten minutes if the room is cleaned each day. As the work is done each day, there will be minimal cleaning to do and the room will look tidy all the time. Ensure that every item goes into its allotted space so that you need not pick up stuff to put away daily. Even little things matter. For instance, put away books that are not being read immediately into bookshelves, before they pile up on the table gathering dust.
It is also important to have fun while doing the household chores. Some people love to listen to music while cleaning while others strike up a conversation over the phone by putting it on speaker. There are others who like to involve other family members who pitch in doing various chores. That way all the housework is done very quickly leaving time for other things!
