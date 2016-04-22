The Cool Black Barn by the Water

If you love relaxed rural retreats and modern low-key living, then this timber barn is definitely for you! It is located by the bank of a small river in the Dutch countryside and presents a lovely wooden barn-like facade.

But it's also a home built for contemporary living. The steep-sloping peaked roof has been used to create a spatial interior with lots of high, bright open spaces and a free flow of light and life. Generous windows permeate throughout the house in interesting forms and configurations. These invite lots of light into the space and pale wooden walls accentuate the bright illuminated feel. At the same time, Kwist Architects have installed some very unique mirrored skylights that take this to another level. Light is clearly important in this home.

But before we give too much away, come with us on a photo tour to explore more!