Minimalist excellence by S.LO Studio

The Hong-Kong-based interior design company S.LO Studio has prided itself on offering a variety of top-quality services to its increasing customer base. These include creative branding, concept design, interior design and styling, as well as art consulting.

What aids in the firm’s commitment to first-rate results, plus its glowing reputation in the design industry, is the fact S.LO Studio combines holistic, creative services with strong business, operational and client management. That much is clear when viewing its vivacious portfolio.

And speaking of portfolio, today we’ll be sneaking a peek at one of S.LO Studio’s recent projects: the renovation of a showroom, styled up in minimalist design, located in Hong Kong’s Sai Ying Pun.