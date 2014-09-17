Window design for all shapes and sizes

We are so used to looking through our windows that we often do not notice exactly what the windows and frames themselves look like. Nevertheless, we find these architectural elements everywhere, and when they are not there, for example in a small bathroom or basement, we are well aware of their absence. We often do not realise how much influence our windows and frames have on the design and appearance of our home. While they may seem invisible, to achieve a consistent style or taste, it is important to think about all the elements. In a sleek, minimalist design, decorative or antique window frames would hardly fit, and in an old historical house, stark, shiny aluminum frames would be ugly. Even if you prefer an eclectic or mixed look, the choice of window style is very important. So, if you are building or remodeling, or if your windows or window frames simply need replacing, this ideabook will help you learn about the varying range of options available.