Simple steps to build a room divider

When you're looking for smart home ideas, one of the key things to take into account is space planning. You may have a sprawling, open living room or a really small space that is serving multiple requirements. In either case, you’ll need to work around the dimensions you have and think of ideas to make it better.

Room dividers are created for different reasons. It is not easy to make or break walls around the house, so a lot of creativity goes into dividing a space. From wallpapers to shelves to curtains, you can use a variety of materials depending on your requirement. While pony walls are a more permanent solution, flexible freestanding panels can adapt to your daily requirement.

One of the coolest trends to recently emerge is to use building blocks to reconfigure rooms and create a room partition and accent wall. These can be built to look like a wall or spaced out for a visual break and ventilation. And the best part is they come in so many colours that you are bound to find a creative room screen that you like!

Here is a quick take on different types of room dividers and what you’ll need to build one.