7 ways to create a cosy living space

Living rooms see the most activity in any house. It's the place to relax with a cup of tea, have a chat with loved ones and watch television. This is also the room where guests are entertained. To make this room cosy, it's important to design the room with comfort in mind. Once a comfortable décor is decided upon the rest of the furnishings will fall into place. The look will be completed with curtains, a rug and art that will blend with the overall décor. For a cosy and casual living room, a pair of comfortable sofas would be an idea, with a central table that allows enough room for a passageway between them. Extra seating can be added depending on the space available.
Here are a few simple ways to make your living room cosy:
• Use warm colours
• Create tactile space with layering textures
• Add little touches of personal décor
• Bring a few outdoor elements inside
• Use warm lights
• Use good carpets
Read on for some more cosy insights!
To create a cosy living space, use textiles in various patterns and textures. Textiles work their magic in softening the look of the room. Whether the room has wooden floors or whether it is carpeted, textiles can change the look of the room into one of great comfort. Good chenille throws, plush rugs and good upholstered furniture can enhance the overall look of the living room. The warmth created in this room using textiles will be so comfortable and ideal for cosy family gatherings. Care should be taken that the room should not feel too formal and should look lived in.
Floor cushions and ottomans that have good fabric covers can also enhance the appearance of the living room.
To create a cosy living space, using warm colours can be of great help in heightening the look of the room. The right colour palette can warm up a room, but choosing the right hue is important. It can either be a monochromatic palette or varied shades. Creating a cosy environment can be perfectly affordable and will not require a lot of work. Cool reds can be paired with warm tones of metal and fabric. If the room seems a tad bland, a splash of colour can help. If you are unsure about your colour choices, take the help of an expert or go for neutral blends. Add different styles, patterns and materials that blend with the décor.
Choose the right textiles when looking for curtains, rugs and cushions. There are a wide variety of textiles and it can be hard to choose. Experts can suggest the right kind of fabric for your décor. Don’t be afraid to mix different textiles and patterns, just stick to similar shades and tones. Pick suitable fabrics like muslin, linen, cotton and sheer fabrics. Textiles can also be used as an inspirational piece in the living room. Team up bright and cheerful cushions in a plain coloured sofa and it will make the room come alive. Textiles can help balance proportion in a large or a small space. Huge patterns in the fabric can give a shrinking visual effect while small prints can have an enlarging effect on the space. Using vibrant upholstery, carpets and curtains can bring a distinct personality to the space. Keeping the colour similar but with different patterns can be attractive in a room.
Candles are an inexpensive decorative item suitable for all kinds of decors. They're good for all seasons and are available in a variety of shapes, sizes and fragrances. It is also believed that the potassium and sodium smoke released by candles can regulate heartbeat and is a great stress buster. There are several types of candle fixtures and candle holders that can be a good addition to the living room. Ornate candle fixtures on the walls not only increase the warmth of the living room but can also be a decorative feature. Candles can also be kept bare or in holders. A set of beautiful decorative candle holders over the mantel will make a glamorous addition to the living room.
These exquisite pieces are the products of Stuttgart-based Baltic Design Shop.
The right kind of lighting in the living room can change the look and feel of the space. The living room is the space where we spend a lot of time. It is important to understand that for different types of activities, different levels of light are required. It is good to have a well-lit living room where general lights, task lighting and accent lighting are used. All three are used for different purposes. If there is a television in the living room, it is important to choose the surrounding lights carefully in order to avoid the glare of the television. Not everyone has ceiling lights, but a large arched floor lamp would be good for lighting the room. If there are readers in the family task lighting is important. A floor lamp between two armchairs is good enough in the living room. Accent lights can be evenly spaced in the room for added warmth.
Stylish and beautiful accessories can enhance the look of the living room. But take care not to overdo them. Elegant chandeliers can be attractive in the living room. For traditional decor, antique chandeliers would look good. However, chandeliers look great in large spaces and in small spaces can tend to make the room look small. An aquarium is another accessory that will look good in the living room and is also a source of joy to young and adults alike. Decorative candles and candle holders are also a great addition aesthetically as well as adding warmth to the room.
