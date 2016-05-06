7 ways to create a cosy living space

Living rooms see the most activity in any house. It's the place to relax with a cup of tea, have a chat with loved ones and watch television. This is also the room where guests are entertained. To make this room cosy, it's important to design the room with comfort in mind. Once a comfortable décor is decided upon the rest of the furnishings will fall into place. The look will be completed with curtains, a rug and art that will blend with the overall décor. For a cosy and casual living room, a pair of comfortable sofas would be an idea, with a central table that allows enough room for a passageway between them. Extra seating can be added depending on the space available.

Here are a few simple ways to make your living room cosy:

• Use warm colours

• Create tactile space with layering textures

• Add little touches of personal décor

• Bring a few outdoor elements inside

• Use warm lights

• Use good carpets

Read on for some more cosy insights!