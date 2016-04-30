7 healthy houseplant hacks

Everyone loves a dash of green as a part of their house. It not only looks good but also can provide health, financial and environmental benefits. You can cut down your energy bill, lower your carbon footprint and breathe healthier air. Most people look up picture-perfect magazine homes adorned with houseplants and wish to emulate them. Sadly, houseplants come with their side effects – maintenance and care.

Maintaining houseplants isn’t such a daunting task, but the technical information that comes with different indoor plant care can be off-putting.

The trick to greening your home right is knowing the right tips for indoor plants. Choosing ones that look great and are easy to maintain make for the perfect mix! You’ll also need to think of ways for them to cope when you may be out on vacation. With a little bit of luck and a reasonably green thumb, you should be on your way to the smell of fresh wet earth sooner than you think. Here are our top houseplant tips to get you started!