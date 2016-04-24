A Rustic Home with Contemporary Flair

A-frame homes were popular in the 1960s and 1970s. They are distinguished by steeply-angled roofs that often begin at ground level and create a cosy, yet dramatic look. These homes were popular in mountain settings and often built with natural materials.
The A-frame home we will explore today is a modified, contemporary take on the classic design. ArchDesign Studio has elevated the timber features to an art form with fine detailing and an interesting mezzanine. The base colours are pale and subdued so as to allow the timber finishes to shine. Finally, the impressive ceilings are exposed and there's a luxurious, contemporary feel to the home. It helps of course that there's a fabulous curvy pool and decadent furnishings to match. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more!
The front exterior has an impressive A-frame facade. This type of facade was popular in the 1970s, but the architects here have given the home a fresh look. They have added the large, prominent entrance and integrated a lovely stone chimney into the glass facade. Finally, note the large variation of heights present in the tropical foliage and visual elements in the facade. This adds to the luxurious, generous feel of the exterior.
The wood interior and timber staircase is impressive to say the least. The double-height living space gives the room impressive height and this allows us to focus on the exposed timber beams. It's interesting to see that there are almost no other decorations in this space. Quite simply, because the warm golden timber ceiling and staircase provides all the decoration needed.
On our right, we have the fireplace whose chimney formed a part of the front exterior. There are few decorations in this living room, but there is plenty of variety and texture. This forms a cohesive look simply by the very soft tones and textures inherent in the natural materials. Finally, we love how simply the pale furnishings, curtains and white walls create a light base in this room.
After ascending the stairs, we come to the mezzanine and upper level. Here we find the lovely timber study. This study or home office has a cocoon-like feel that is surely perfect for really immersing oneself in mental work. Exposed ceiling beams and vast expanses of wood have been used to create a very simple and subdued feel. The wooden desk and storage shelves blend perfectly into this space.
The dining room is separate from the main living room, but it has comfortable armchairs and a wall mounted television. We don't see this kind of transitional area very often, but it's one that is sure to create an easy sociability in the home. This area is also connected to the kitchen, so it would be a nice way to create a very natural flow between relaxing and entertaining. It's also a great way for anyone in the kitchen to avoid feeling isolated when cooking.
The kitchen is very simple in comparison to the rest of the home. It has a lowered ceiling and simple layout. The standout feature here though is the seating for the breakfast bar. The geometric designs evoke a little of the 1970s decor that might have once dominated this style of home. Fabrics like this are a good way to decorate a simple white kitchen without resorting to expensive fixed elements that may date very quickly.
The bedroom here has a very soft and natural feel. The colour palette is subdued, and soft rose, powder grey and cream colours reign. These colours are however executed with a very fine attention to detail. The room abounds in natural textures; from the deep rug to the timber textured wall panel and even the delicate white artwork on the wall.
It can be tricky to decorate a room in dark colours. This is particularly true when it comes to bathrooms. But here we can see how a dark-chocolate tiled wall can work very nicely when surrounded by lots of white. The dark tones add a little drama and a lot of warmth to the bathroom. Finally, the dark tones are unified with the timber shelves to the right.
There's no better way to finish a home tour than with a curvy outdoor pool. This curvy pool adds a little final glamour to the home. This outdoor area feels generous, but see how closely the pool sits in relation to the fence and main building. The irregular shape serves to disguise the relatively small area and makes this home feel that bit more spacious.
