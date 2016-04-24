A Rustic Home with Contemporary Flair

A-frame homes were popular in the 1960s and 1970s. They are distinguished by steeply-angled roofs that often begin at ground level and create a cosy, yet dramatic look. These homes were popular in mountain settings and often built with natural materials.

The A-frame home we will explore today is a modified, contemporary take on the classic design. ArchDesign Studio has elevated the timber features to an art form with fine detailing and an interesting mezzanine. The base colours are pale and subdued so as to allow the timber finishes to shine. Finally, the impressive ceilings are exposed and there's a luxurious, contemporary feel to the home. It helps of course that there's a fabulous curvy pool and decadent furnishings to match. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more!