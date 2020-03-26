Your browser is out-of-date.

The modern family home that oozes style and tranquillity

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern Interior Styling Mid Levels Hong Kong - by Lo Eli of S.Lo Studio, S.Lo Studio S.Lo Studio Modern living room Wood Multicolored
Our daily dose of inspiration comes from Hong Kong-based interior design firm S.LO Studio today. Firmly committed to first-rate results, the professionals at S.LO Studio combine their holistic, creative services with strong business, operational, and client management in order to appeal to a much wider audience. And it is indeed this approach to every project, as well as the firm’s ability to understand each client’s unique wants and needs, that has put the company in the forefront of visual excellence when it comes to design. 

Today’s S.LO Studio portfolio piece? The modern interior styling of a tranquil family home. 

The modern living area

Modern Living Room Area S.Lo Studio Modern living room Wood Multicolored Brown,Couch,Furniture,Product,Picture frame,Shelf,Rectangle,Lighting,Living room,Interior design
It’s all about colour! That’s the lesson learned here, with the off-white tints and minty blues going to extraordinary lengths to evoke a sense of calmness in this modern living room

Coming in at an area layout of 900 sq ft, this restyled apartment brilliantly combines old pieces with new style to provide a comfortably designed (but also visually pleasing) abode for its inhabitants. Also, it beautifully represents the family’s transition as it is currently expanding! That change is perfectly reflected in the soft, rounded forms used for various furnishings and fixtures (such as the stylish upholstered chair here in the living area, the matching ottoman, select decor pieces on the open bookshelf in the back, etc.).

The modern dining table setting

Modern Dining Table Setting S.Lo Studio Modern dining room Wood Pink Table,Plant,Interior design,Rectangle,Wood,Grey,Floor,Wall,Material property,Lamp
The same tranquil colour scheme is repeated in the dining zone, where soft creams delightfully mix with darker wooden hues for some visual drama. And don't you just love the subtle hint to Mother Nature in the form of a pretty little potted plant?

Delightful light details

Repurposed Wall-Mounted Lantern Light Detail S.Lo Studio Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold Picture frame,Wood,Interior design,Line,Wall,Rectangle,Fixture,Hardwood,Metal,Lamp
Near one of the windows, a wall-mounted lantern commits to enhancing the interiors' lighting levels. And as we can see, this fixture is about so much more than mere illumination – those metal finishes, curvy designs, and even the attached tassel all add to the contemporary vibe of the fixture to further enhance the open, welcoming ambience of the interiors. Talk about smart interior design! 

The bright and cosy nursery!

Bright & Cosy Nursery S.Lo Studio Baby room Wood Grey
Since we’ve already spilled that this family is expanding, it should be no surprise to discover the nursery! But even here our jaws are on the floor thanks to the professionals' commitment to interior style. After all, just because it's a baby's bedroom doesn't mean it can't enjoy a firm dose of modern style and neutral colours (with a decent dose of patterns and textures to add fun character, of course).

Care to see more of these design professionals’ work? Then take a look at The quirky and stylish Hong Kong apartment by S.LO Studio's Head Designer Lo Eli

