The modern family home that oozes style and tranquillity

It’s all about colour! That’s the lesson learned here, with the off-white tints and minty blues going to extraordinary lengths to evoke a sense of calmness in this modern living room.

Coming in at an area layout of 900 sq ft, this restyled apartment brilliantly combines old pieces with new style to provide a comfortably designed (but also visually pleasing) abode for its inhabitants. Also, it beautifully represents the family’s transition as it is currently expanding! That change is perfectly reflected in the soft, rounded forms used for various furnishings and fixtures (such as the stylish upholstered chair here in the living area, the matching ottoman, select decor pieces on the open bookshelf in the back, etc.).