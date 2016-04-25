The Modern Cubist Dream Home

There is often a perception with contemporary or modern homes that they lack a sense of warmth, that they are perhaps void of hospitality, and designed for style rather than comfort. With new homes, emphasis is generally on clean living spaces with open plan, and spacious domestic zones, often neglecting a family-friendly ambience. However, this new home is a definite exception to the rule. Warm, inviting, but boasting serious contemporary style, this home is replete with all the necessary amenities required for comfortable 21st century family life.

The 190 square metre dwelling has been brought to life by the astute team at Coil (Matsumura Ikki Architects) and is a gorgeous minimalist residence bursting with standout features. Designed and built for a family, the home's sloping plot was one of the largest issues to overcome during the planning of this dwelling. The brief was to create a property that provided comfortable gathering spaces for the family, while appearing modern, with an air of luxury and a minimalist aesthetic.

If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing cubist home, check out the images below, and gain some inspiration and ideas for your dwelling today!