The Modern Cubist Dream Home

There is often a perception with contemporary or modern homes that they lack a sense of warmth, that they are perhaps void of hospitality, and designed for style rather than comfort. With new homes, emphasis is generally on clean living spaces with open plan, and spacious domestic zones, often neglecting a family-friendly ambience. However, this new home is a definite exception to the rule. Warm, inviting, but boasting serious contemporary style, this home is replete with all the necessary amenities required for comfortable 21st century family life.
The 190 square metre dwelling has been brought to life by the astute team at Coil (Matsumura Ikki Architects) and is a gorgeous minimalist residence bursting with standout features. Designed and built for a family, the home's sloping plot was one of the largest issues to overcome during the planning of this dwelling. The brief was to create a property that provided comfortable gathering spaces for the family, while appearing modern, with an air of luxury and a minimalist aesthetic.
If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing cubist home, check out the images below, and gain some inspiration and ideas for your dwelling today!
The façade of this dwelling is rather unassuming, but hides a highly sustainable home designed for comfortable family living. The fascia has been rendered in white stucco, which ensures the randomly placed windows stand out, and create an intriguing aura.
From this vantage the home looks rather industrial in its style, with cubist forms adding to the modernity and contemporary aesthetic. The colour scheme is bright and white, punctuated by dark contrasting windows, and timber-clad elements on the lower floor. Furthermore, the overhanging veranda allows for a space to park one's car, adding versatility and practicality.
Moving around the home we see a totally different scene. The dwelling comes to life with a huge terrace boasting plenty of familial entertaining space. A hanging swing is a highlight, offering a neat area for the children (and adults!) to play and relax.
Due to the home's sloping plot the residence enjoys a rich backdrop of greenery that is both lush and an eye-catching feature for the dwelling. Ideal in summer, and perfectly covered for winter, this multi-purpose space is striking and attractive.
Inside the home we are immediately struck with a sense of warmth and cordiality. Unlike the bold and bare exterior façade, the interior of the dwelling is welcoming and cosy. Timber cladding has been added to provide a sense of comfort, and this is seen in both the walls and floors.
The entire space oozes practicality, with laminate timber flooring that is low-maintenance, while insulating against the cold concrete foundation below.
In this image we also see the neat living space at the end of the room. Boasting a large television, and turf-like rug, the room is an ideal location for resting and relaxing at the end of a busy day.The dining area is similarly liveable with colourful Eames chairs perched around the family-friendly table.
Throughout the home there are plenty of individualised and personalised spaces that cater to different member of the family. This self-contained area is another of these with a small kitchen, living space, and plenty of recreational room.
The colour scheme is predominantly white, with light timber tones dispersed throughout the area to create interest and contrast. Lighting is bright, and serviced by a large sliding glazed door that can be opened to let in air as well as natural light.
One of the nicest elements throughout this home's design is its ability to bring natural light into the individual spaces and rooms. The dwelling is light, bright, and filled with a sense of illuminated flair.
The designers and architects have also positioned the windows in full view of the scenic panoramas that the home is privileged to enjoy. From this angle the living area can take in the entire landscape beyond, and the décor seamlessly blends in with the exterior environment. The almost floor to ceiling glazed windows present a striking addition to this home, and increase its appeal ten-fold.
Finally, we arrive at the master bedroom. This space is bursting with style, and looks utterly indulgent situated upon a stage-like raised floor that is reached via several steps. A large window provides ample illumination within the room, maximising natural light and ensuring the ambience is airy, bright yet relaxing.
The colour palette is white, which is quite in-keeping with the décor seen throughout the home. The white/off-white hues help reflect light within the space, contributing to the overall ambience and tranquillity in the room. Additionally, the light timber flooring brings warmth into the space, helping enhance a feeling of serenity and restfulness in this bedroom.
