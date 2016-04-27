A Mexican Home with Natural Essence

Today we will travel to an old neighbourhood in the historic Mexican city of Oaxaca de Juárez. The area is renowned for its unique cultural sights and parts of the old city are a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The area is famed for its natural surroundings, so it's no surprise that the owner wanted to preserve a pre-existing tree in the centre of the small allotment. The client also wanted a fast construction on a minimal budget. All this may sound a little impossible, but the results are nothing less than stunning. Finally, we should add that this project comes to us courtesy of RootsStudio, a firm that combines commercial projects with non-profit interests. But before we give too much away, come with us on a tour to explore this special Mexican home…