Before and After: A Golden Home is Born

The bathroom of this residence is an example of how small spaces can emerge as nooks of delights. Slim wooden planks line the walls and ceiling while white tiles rule the floor. A simple but tidy bathtub waits for you to sink in warm, rejuvenating water after an exhausting day. A minimalistic wooden stool stands near the tub and is perfect for you to sit and relax while you are drying your hair or applying a beautifying face pack. Or else, the stool can also be used for keeping towels and robes or other bath essentials. A fair sized frosted glass window allows diffused natural light to permeate the washroom for a charming look and feel. For the evenings, a bright and calming wall light exudes energy and positivity with élan.

We are sure that this renovation project has been able to inspire you with novel ideas and feed your creativity! This house in Ashikaga is an example of unpretentious simplicity where openness, love for nature, and intellectual pursuits rule the roost. Every element of the abode is functional, snug, and charms the observer with its modern, progressive design. Here is another ideabook to inspire you further - Before and After: A French Apartment Transformed.