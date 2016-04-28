An Abstract Abode in the Countryside

Nestled in the Austrian countryside just outside of Graz Geidorf lies a neat and compact home, which is both unique and intriguing. It is to here we are travelling today to tour an architecturally designed dwelling, boasting abstract design features which brim with personality and flair. The city of Graz is the second-largest city after Vienna and features a range of different architectural styles. As the 'Old Town' is one of the best preserved city centres in central Europe, the style of dwellings seen here are generally historic, with a strong focus on heritage and restoration. It is for this reason that our feature home today is a standout in terms of its alternative modernist design and form.

With an ambitious budget and restrictive zoning conditions the award-winning team at Love Architecture and Urbanism set about producing a strikingly sleek abode that is both offbeat yet highly liveable. Replete with large living spaces and cohesion between the interior areas and the exterior garden, the home is a piece of art as much as it is a residence.

If you would like to take a peek inside this luxury Austrian home, check out the images below and gain some domestic inspiration for your own home today!