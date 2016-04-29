The Modern Japanese House of Levels

Today on homify we are travelling to Japan to visit a fabulous home bursting with style and sophistication. Japanese design has long been associated with elegance and refinement, and this impressive dwelling is no exception. Planned, designed and undertaken by the adept team of Yokohama-based architects at Studio R1, this residence is the ultimate in split-level living. With a friendly open plan layout to suit a family, this two-storey 102 square metre dwelling is uncompromisingly cool.

Due to the busy surroundings in Sengawa Town where the house is situated, it was important for the property to boost privacy as well as create noise protection. To counteract the hustle and bustle of this suburban locale, the architects set about producing a residence that is replete with a number of angled spaces and privacy walls. Comfortable, quiet and surprisingly spacious, this is definitely one contemporary home that is sure to gracefully. If you would like to take a peek inside this dwelling, check out the images below and gain a few tips and tricks for your next domestic renovation project.