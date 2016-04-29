Plan your kitchen in 6 easy steps

A kitchen layout always focuses on functionality. The layout of the kitchen determines the eases of functioning in the space as well as how much socializing it allows. In an ideal kitchen layout, the sink, stove and refrigerator are placed such that the lines that join them form the smallest possible triangle. Most interior designers suggest the distance between two elements of this triangle be not less than 4’ and not more than 9’. Some of the most common kitchen layouts are a one wall kitchen, galley kitchen, U-shaped kitchen and L shaped kitchen. These layouts may or may not include a kitchen island depending on the space available. Typically, a one-wall and galley layout are suited to small kitchens while the latter are better suited to large open kitchens.

This great layout was designed by La Cornue based in Saint Ouen L’aumone.