Warm or cool: the right colour for every room

Colours are powerful. Colours are soothing. Colours are eye-catching. Colours are fun. With so many adjectives to describe colours, it is indeed important to choose them wisely when decorating your room. You just cannot afford to go wrong when choosing colours as one simple mistake can be a costly affair.

The colour palette can be broadly divided into warm and cool colours. The warm colours comprise of red, yellow, cream, orange. Blues, greens, and greys are considered the cool colours. When the warm and the cool colours meet, like the ones in the rainbow, a hybrid colour is formed. For example, a mix of blue and yellow would give green, and, depending on which colour is more predominant of the two, it would fall towards the warm or the cool category. It is said that warm colours are stimulating while cool colours represent calm and peace. Confused on which colour to choose for your rooms? Check out these tips and make the right choice!