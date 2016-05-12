The 6 hottest sofa bed trends this summer

Sofa beds are a neat way to add dual functionality to your living room. In city houses that are short on space, it is not easy to add a guest room for the one-off visitors or friends who like to catch a sleepover. That’s when these sofa beds come to the rescue.

Unfortunately, these sofa beds have also gained a reputation for being uncomfortable and only useful for people who need a slightly better option than a couch. It also makes the couch look ‘boxed’ and dense. Thankfully, recent changes in design are making sofa beds more comfortable and stylish.

So, how should you go about selecting a sofa bed that works for you?

• Think of why you are buying one: how often are you going to use it? They are harder and more expensive than conventional sofas so go for one only if you think there will be long-term use.

• Will your sofa bed fit? Some sofa beds open with two mattresses while others open with three. You need to have enough room for the sofa bed to fit into your door and in your room.

• Most sofa beds are made in the same way with very little difference from brand to brand.

• Your mattress is everything: choose between a spring mattress, memory foam mattress or an air coil one.

Now that you have the hang of what functionality you need, let us get to the most interesting part of choosing a trendy design. Here’s your 2016 design guide on sofa bed trends. Enjoy!