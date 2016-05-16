Design a two-storey home in 6 easy steps

While planning your house, it is also important to pay attention to the accessibility and privacy of the different areas. It gets extremely difficult if you have your kitchen and dining areas on two different floors. Also, if you have your bedroom downstairs and are fond of having guests, then be prepared to compromise on your privacy in that case. If you plan to have a study or reading room in your house, then you could have it on the ground floor if you like guests visiting your study. Otherwise, you could always take it upstairs. Another thing to ponder on is about the kitchen style. If you like informal get-togethers and gatherings, go for an open floor plan for your kitchen, living room and dining room. However, for those of you who do not like informal gatherings, you could always opt for separate, closed areas for these parts of the home.

This stunning two-storey home was created by Bogota-based Camilo Pulido Arquitectos.