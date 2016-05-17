6 creative ways to organise your wall frames

Home decoration is an art. A blend of sophistication, elegance, perfection and class is what it takes to achieve this finesse. Add a dash of creativity and you will be surprised at the results. As we always say, home decoration is not only for the uber-wealthy. It can be done with almost zero cost with proper detailing and planning. Let us take a look at one of the simple yet widely impactful pieces of decoration on your wall that is often neglected. Yes—we're talking about frames and wall hangings!

Frames or wall hangings have a great impact on your walls. Besides being affordable, they also bring your room together, be it the living room, dining room or even the bathroom. All said, it is not so simple to just hang the frames on your wall. It has to be done in a sequence or be synchronized according to the theme of the house. It is also important to consider the matting and framing while making your choices. Leave your visitors spellbound by putting together different pieces of art and colour schemes. All it takes is some creativity and imagination! Here are some simple tips to get you started…