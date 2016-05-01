6 clever ways to theme your home

Cinema has the capacity to transport us to a different world – the world that we know is unreal yet feels real when you live it with the characters in the movie for the 2-3 hours that you watch. But some movies linger in our minds longer. The characters, story line, and cinematography are powerful enough to leave a lasting impact. If you and everyone at home stop in your tracks every time this movie plays, then it works as a great inspiration and starting point for your movie home theme.

Harry Potter, for example, is an all-time favorite around the world. With some simple and easy tricks, you can transform your home into a magical world.

Your all-time-favorite superheroes still inspire children on the big screen. Why not bring the theme to your home?

If you think about it, a lot from your favorite movies or shows can be added to your life, especially quotes that resonate with you. If your favourite changes with time, you can just add to the décor with new quotes and simple artifacts that cleverly show your liking for the things larger than life.