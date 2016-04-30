Before and after: a Korean brick home reborn

There is something definitely inspiring about seeing a cluttered old brick home transformed into a cool and contemporary home. But what's even more impressive is when the new home looks completely fresh and unique, while still retaining the vestiges of the original structure.

The Korean family home we will explore today covers 189.5 metres square over two levels. The original building had a classic 1980s red brick exterior and brown aluminium window frames. The structure was solid, but sadly lacking in outdoor entertainment areas or decent privacy. What's really interesting is how the architects Moohoi managed to create such a dramatic transformation without removing the old dated brickwork. The old and dated brickwork has been given new life with the accompanying timber floorboards and walls. But it's better to show you in pictures! So come on a photo tour to learn more…