The fairy-tale home with a thatched roof

Today we travel to the ancient forests of Naarden, where we will explore a newly built thatched roof home in the Gooi region outside Amsterdam. The area is famous for having one of Europe's best preserved ancient fortifications dating from the 17th century, so it's no surprise that the home is inspired by classic Dutch architecture.

Unlike much traditional East Asian architecture, old European architecture is commonly designed to stand out from its surroundings rather than operate on an open, holistic level with its surroundings. So although this is a contemporary home with lovely outdoor areas, it's also a home with a strong commanding presence. The architects Denoldervleugels, have countered this classic dominance by creating a variety of masses of different sizes. It's an impressive home, but also one built on a human scale built for relaxed, open plan living.

Come with us on a photo tour to explore this impressive thatched villa. We are certain you will enjoy the journey!