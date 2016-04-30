Shine bright! Cleaning tips for 9 common floors

Because of its versatility and unique designs, parquet flooring has become extremely common even in Hong Kong too. Having been made of wood, it is imperative that you do not use water when cleaning your real parquet floor. For all the dirt, crumbs and dust that gather on your parquet floor; make use of your regular vacuum or dry mop and get a clean floor. Again, any liquid spills should be wiped off without delay and never ever use any abrasive cleaning agents on your real parquet floor. Make sure that your parquet floor remains dry at all times. A clever idea to prevent wear and tear of real parquet floor in heavy-traffic areas is to make use of rugs.

This beautiful flooring is from the house of The Natural Wood Floor Company located in London.