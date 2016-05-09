7 striking facades for small houses

Facades are an important architectural aspect of any home. Do you remember the popular saying that first impressions are always important? Well, facades are perfect examples! There is huge variety based on the style and design of the house. These days, houses are often small due to lack of space. Thankfully, the size of the house is not a problem when you can transform and maximize its characteristics with the right facade. Nowadays, even small-size homes can choose from a variety of facade types.

When choosing a facade for your small home, consider all the possibilities like budget, material, size, and climate of the place you live in. Facades of small houses are relatively cheap with numerous materials to choose from. So, without further ado, here are a few examples of facade ideas for small homes. Enjoy!